Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro With Core-i5, 8GB RAM, 256SSD, More Available at $949.99 – Limited Time Offer!

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop to something that not only looks good but packs enormous power then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the mighty powerful Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro available at a discount. It boasts powerful internals, a pretty neat and solid design for your everyday needs. Scroll down for more details on the product.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Available at a Massive Discount for a Limited Time

Before we head over to the product specifications, take note that the discount on the Mi Notebook Pro is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will shift to its original model soon. So be sure to avail the offer ahead of its expiration.

Get Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro at $949.99 Here

Starting off with the design, the Mi Notebook Pro features an all-aluminum build. It's strong and durable so you don't have to worry about it getting all bendy in your backpack. The 15.6-inch display is a stunning addition with great color accuracy and sharpness. In addition, the Mi Notebook Pro's bezels are small so you get the best media consumption experience. The large trackpad is great for editing and the keyboard is surprisingly well.

As for what's powering the device is a Core-i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. Other than this, the device also features NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. It also includes a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro, it is available at a 31 percent discount, priced at just $949.99. Simply head over to this link to get it.

Again, we would like to point out that the Mi Notebook Pro is available at a limited time discount. This means that the price will revert back to its original model. So hurry up and order your share as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on the AmazfitGTR Lite.

Share your views on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro in the comments.