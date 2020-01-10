Discount on Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro: 10th-Gen Core-i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD Storage, More

Today we have one of the latest laptops available on a discount that you might be interested in. If you're a fan of Xiaomi, the Mi Notebook Pro with enhanced internals is available at a massive discount. It boasts the latest processor, a pretty neat design and much more. So let's dive in to see some more details on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and how you can avail the discount.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro With 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD Storage Down to $1196.99

Take note that the price drop is available for a very limited time, so it would be vital for you to take advantage of the offer as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the price drop would revert back to its original model. Now, let's see some more details on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro.

Starting off with the design, the Mi Notebook Pro features an all-metal build. It's strong and sturdy and quite durable, to be honest. The display is color accurate and bright, so you can be sure that it will deliver when it comes to media consumption as well as editing. The trackpad is large as well, giving you more room for gesture-based controls and more.

As for what's powering the device is a 10th gen Intel Core-i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. You can rest assured that the performance is not something that will bother you. In addition, it is quite future-proof if you're not looking to upgrade every year. All in all, everything about the Xiaomi Mi Notebook pro screams quality from build to the keyboard, sound quality and much more.

If you're interested in getting it for yourself, the Mi Notebook Pro is available at a 25 percent off, priced at $1196.99. Head over to this link to get it.

