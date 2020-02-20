Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With Penta Camera Module and Powerful Internals Down to $439.99

While flagship smartphones are all the hype these days, you can't ignore that budget smartphones have been evolving as well. In addition, if you're not willing to spend a thousand dollars on a smartphone but still want the high-end performance and build quality then you're in luck. That's right, today we have the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 available at a great discount for a limited time. If you're interested, check out the pricing and availability below.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-Megapixel Camera Down to $439.99 for a Limited Time

Do take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time and will revert back to its original model soon. So be sure to schedule your purchase ahead of Mi Note 10's expiration. Now let's dive in to see some more details on the product specifications.

Starting off with the design, the phone boasts a Penta camera module at the back for every occasion and the main camera is a whopping 108-megapixel sensor. You can be sure that it take photos with rich details and it is capable of competing with the giants of the industry. Other than this, the smartphone boasts a pretty solid design with a curved display that is plenty sharp. The all-screen design is amazing thanks to the notch up top.

As for what's powering the device is a Snapdragon 730G processor which can easily handle any game or app that you throw at it. Other than this, the device features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Lastly, we have all color options available so choose the one that best fits your needs.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available at an 18 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $439.99. Get it now before the offer expires.

Use the code: GBXMNT10BF to get the Mi Note 10 in Green. Follow this link to get it.

Again, we would like to mention that the device is available on discount for a very limited time, so don't waste your time and order your share as soon as you can.

