Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is Down to $435.99 for a Limited Time – Snapdragon 730G, Penta Camera, More

Today we have one of the best budget smartphones on a discount that you can buy right now. If you're stuck at home and want to get hold of a brand new device with high-end camera performance and built quality, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is the one to get. It is available at $435.99 for a limited time so be sure to get it as soon as you can.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Available at a Limited Time Discount - Features Snapdragon 730G Processor, Fast Charging, Penta Camera Module, More

The Mi Note 10 is one of my personal favorite budget smartphones and having used the device for a few days, it completely surprised me with its performance. Games like PUBG were smooth and there were no lags and stutters, which means the processor did its part well. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is built well too.

Starting off with the design, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 features an all-screen design with little to no bezels around the edges all thanks to the tiny teardrop notch up top. The 6.7-inch display is stunning with accurate color reproduction and its plenty bright under direct sunlight so you won't have any issue with it.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 features a Penta camera module at the back. The main sensor is 108-megapixels followed by the ones which are specifically designed for different modes like a dedicated macro lens. If you're concerned about the internals, the Mi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It also boasts a bigger 5260mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

If you're interested, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available at a 28 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $435.99. It is a pretty great option at this price and one of the best if you're looking for a device to game and consume media. Head over to this link to get it.

MIUI has also seen several refinements over the years and you will not be disappointed with this because it's clean and adds several customization tweaks to the table. Take note that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available at a limited time discount, which means that the price will return to its original model soon. So be sure to get it as soon as you can.

