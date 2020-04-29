Mother’s Day Special Discount Brings Alfawise V10 Max and V8S Max Down to Extremely Low

This Mother's Day, we have the perfect gift which you can buy right now at a major discount for a limited time. That's right, today we have the Alfawise V10 Max and V8S Max that you can buy right now. Take note that the discount is only available for a limited time, so be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

The two options come with their own set of unique features.

Alfawise V10 Max

Main Features

360° laser radar: scanning the whole room and no dead angle left, identify obstacles and draw a house map before cleaning.

Advanced chip + SLAM algorithm: real-time detection of the floor status, planning cleaning route and creating an efficient cleaning mode.

32 set of sensors: sensitively detect the environment and don't bump into furniture.

450ml large capacity water tank: The latest air pump electric control tank, intelligent water control to make charging safe.

2000Pa powerful suction: efficient motor, strong suction.

Anti tangled brush: sweep away dirt and hair.

APP remote control + virtual wall: it's easier to follow instructions at your command.

Recharge and resumption: memory function, support recharge and resume.

Voice control: works with Alexa and Google Home (Only support English).

Sharing function: can be operated by many people.

The Alfawise V10 Max features an amazing design and comes with its own set of features that contribute to a better cleaning experience. Check out the main features listed above. The smart robot vacuum cleaner is available at a discounted price of $219.99. Use the code: ALFAV10MAX

Alfawise V8S Max

Main Features: 350ml Electric Control Water Tank

UV + Disinfectant Double Disinfection

Virtual Wall and Restricted Area Setting

Gyroscope Navigation System

3 Cleaning Modes

1800Pa Suction

2600mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Automatically Recharge

Multiple Set of Sensors

The Alfawise V8S Max smart robot vacuum cleaner is available at a special presale discount at $179.99 down from $199.03. It features all the necessary bits for enhanced cleaning experience.

Mother's Day discount is only available for a limited time.