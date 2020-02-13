Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark Review Achieves Highest Overall Camera Score

The Mi 10 Pro offers a more versatile camera solution compared to the Mi 10. In an industry where a manufacturer’s marketing battle cry often revolves around the imaging solution, it’s very common to see triple or quadruple-camera setups on premium smartphones these days. What’s not common is this Xiaomi Mi Note 10 DxOMark review, which has praised the flagship’s camera hardware to the point where the model has beaten the likes of the Mate 30 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Here are all the details you should know.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark Review Highlights Just a Few Drawbacks of Using Its Quad-Camera Hardware - Achieves an Overall Score of 124

When talking about still imaging, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark review talks about ‘well-balanced’ detailed in bright light conditions, along with stable exposure and white balance. That level of detail is carried forward when the Mi 10 Pro captures medium or long-range zoomed shots. There’s also accurate depth estimation when switching to bokeh mode, as a lot of devices capture images where a small outline of the primary subject is blurred just like the background, often ruining the captured image.

The Xiaomi Mi Pro DxOMark review also had positive things to say about the video side of things. With fast and efficient video stabilization, coupled with almost-immediate autofocus in bright and low-light conditions, footage captured from the handset present ‘good detail’ in various lighting conditions. DxOMark still had concerns about both the video and still image capture.

Firstly, in still imaging, human faces would often go slightly out of focus, with frequent ghosting in HDR ultrawide angle shots and in night mode. In both bright and low light conditions, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark review talks about a noticeable aliasing effect. Overall, it doesn’t look like these results will be noticed by your everyday user, which is probably the reason why the Mi 10 Pro scored so well.

Xiaomi’s latest flagship also gets compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max in an outdoor video test, with the clips given below.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro outdoor video test

iPhone 11 Pro Max outdoor video test (you can check out some DxOMark review highlights of Apple’s flagship here)

Here are the final thoughts of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro DxOMark review.

“If anyone still needed convincing that Xiaomi is one of the top camera designers in the mobile business after the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition’s stellar performance at the end of last year, the Mi 10 Pro should definitely cement Xiaomi’s reputation. Despite using very similar imaging hardware as the Premium Edition, Xiaomi managed to improve the Mi 10 Pro in several key areas, thanks to a combination of refined tuning and the processing boost of the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The new device’s camera delivers excellent (and sometimes class-leading) results in virtually all test categories, making it a top choice for any mobile photography or videography enthusiast, as well as a very deserving new leader in our DXOMARK Camera ranking.”

So what do you think? Does the Mi 10 Pro’s competitive pricing and impressive imaging results make it worthy to be the highest-ranked smartphone on DxOMark’s review list? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: DxOMark