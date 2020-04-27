Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router With Six-Way Independent Signal Amplifier Available on Discount

Your smartphone and laptop can not deliver the best browsing experience, no matter how expensive and high-end they are, unless you don't have a proper router. You can enhance your device's productivity by giving it the speed and range it deserves. With that said, today have the Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router in store that you can but at a discounted price of $135.99. If you're interested, check out more details on the router below.

Get the Xiaomi WiFi 6 Router on Discount That Features Signal Strength Covering Two Football Fields

The first thing that you have to take note of is that the price drop for the Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router is only available for a limited time. What this means is that the discount will revert back to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's see the product and its specifications in a bit more detail.

Starting off with the looks, the Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router features an aggressive look. It's elegant nonetheless and boasts a neat design with simplistic touch. It will blend well wherever you place it in your home. It boasts great signal strength that will have you covered almost everywhere and a major jump from your current router.

Main Features:

Xiaomi's first Wi-Fi 6 router.

Six-way independent signal amplifier, the range of signal can cover two football fields.

Smart home exclusive antenna, automatic discovery of new equipment, one-button distribute network.

The processor of the Xiaomi AIoT WiFi 6 Router is plenty fast to keep it working in the best possible way. If you're interested, the WiFi 6 Router is available at a 6 percent off, priced at $135.99. use the code: GBMI10PJ3 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. If you're up for it, be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration date.