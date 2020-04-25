Checkout the Discount on Asus Designo 25-Inch LED Backlit LCD Monitor, Down to Just $279

During the global crises, most of us are working from home and it's good to keep yourself at a distance just to be safe. Nonetheless, if you want to increase your productivity, you must get yourself a brand new high-end monitor for yourself. You can also you a second display for gaming purposes as well. With that said, today we have the Asus Designo 25-inch LCD monitor available at a discount.

Asus Designo LCD Monitor Features AH-IPS Technology, Minimal Bezels and a Steal of a Price Tag

The Asus Designo LCD Monitor is a pretty decent monitor that is available at a discounted price of $279, down from $349. The price drop is only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your hands on it as soon as you can ahead of the expiration. Let's dive in to see some more details on the design of the Asus Designo MX25AQ 25-inch monitor and what performance can you expect from it.

Starting off with the design, the Asus Designo LCD Monitor features a strong build that durable and will get your years before you think of an upgrade. The bezels around the display are pretty small so you get an immersive user experience if you're working or watching movies and gaming. The base offers various adjustable positions and overall it's pretty sturdy.

The panel features AH-IPS Technology and comes with a resolution of 2560 by 1440. The resolution is pretty sharp and with the Asus Smart Contrast Ratio, you're sure to get a better picture with great viewing angles. All of this does contribute to color accuracy as well. On the rear, you will get HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 inputs and more.

If you're up for it, the Asus Designo LCD Monitor is available at a discounted price of $279, down from $349. Simply head over to this link to get it.

Be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can. That's all for now, folks. You might also want to check out our discount on the Asus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and GeForce GTX 1660 available at $699.99 and $304.99.

Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.