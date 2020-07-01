Xbox Summer Games Event and New Xbox Game Pass Titles Detailed by Microsoft

The Xbox Summer Games Event has been confirmed today by Microsoft. Taking place between July 21st and July 27th, it'll feature a huge amount of limited time demos available on Xbox One, just like the recent Steam Games Festival: Summer Edition.

Games confirmed to be part of the Xbox Summer Games Event include Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans!, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebirds, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Welcome to Elk. Microsoft recommended to keep the following in mind, by the way:

These are not normal “game demos.” Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won’t be out for quite some time. We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release. In other words, think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. And speaking as somebody who has worked in the industry for a while – that’s not a bad thing! In fact, being able to check out games early and then see how they evolve is freakin’ awesome!

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply evaporate at the end of the week, so make sure to check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

In addition to the Xbox Summer Games Event, Microsoft today also revealed this month's Xbox Game Pass lineup for both PC and Xbox One.