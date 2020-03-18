2020 Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition Begins Today, Featuring 40+ Demos

In these days of COVID-19 enforced quarantines and lockdowns, it is always welcome news whenever game developers and publishers put up free trials or demos.

Yesterday, Geoff Keighley announced the 2020 Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition to be imminent. The event will run on Steam from today at 10 AM Pacific Time to March 23rd at the same time.

Steam Crossed 20 Million CCU Threshold Yesterday, Aided by COVID-19 Lockdowns

Just like the first Steam Game Festival, which debuted in December 2019 alongside The Game Awards, a bunch of demos of upcoming titles will be made available to everyone. However, the number of demos has been upped considerably: whereas the previous festival had only fourteen demos, this one will have over forty.

The demos are from games that were supposed to be showcased at this year's canceled Game Developers Conference in the Indie MEGABOOTH, Day of the Devs, and The Mix. Once the festival goes live, you'll find them here. Have fun!