Xbox Series S/Lockhart Will Reportedly Finally be Revealed in August

Last month, Microsoft announced Xbox 20/20, a series of monthly updates on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, upcoming first-party titles, and more. Unfortunately, Microsoft plans hit a stumbling block right out of the gate – recently we reported on rumors that Microsoft’s planned June event had been pushed to August so that Sony could “go first” with the big PS5-reveal event they held earlier this month. Meanwhile, a July event focused on new Xbox Game Studios first-party games, is still happening.

So, what were we supposed to see at this June event? The whispers about Microsoft wanting to wait and see what Sony had to show strongly suggested that the June event was going to focus on hardware in some way, and according to a new report from Eurogamer, that is indeed the case. Word is, Microsoft was planning to show their lower-priced, less-powerful Xbox Series S console (codenamed Lockhart) in June, but now the big reveal will be coming in August.

Lockhart CPU Rumored to be at the Same Clock as XSX; Up to Devs Whether to Target 1080@60 or 1440@30

It will certainly be interesting to see what Microsoft has up their sleeves in regards to the Xbox Series S, as we’ve been hearing rumors about the console for well over a year now. According to the latest round of scuttlebutt, the Xbox Series S will have the essentially the same CPU as the Xbox Series X, but a less-powerful 4 TFLOP GPU and only around 7.5GB of RAM. Games running on the Xbox Series S will reportedly target 1080p/60fps or 1440p/30fps. So, as we reported previously, it seems like the Xbox Series S will be roughly as powerful as the PS4 Pro, albeit with some more modern features and silicon.

What do you think about all of this? Will we finally see the Xbox Series S in August? Do you think Microsoft is smart to offer a less-powerful option to players?