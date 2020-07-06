Xbox Series X July Event To Feature Rare’s Everwild, New RPG by Obsidian Entertainment – Rumor

The Xbox Series X July first-party reveal event will provide a new look at games hitting the next-gen console by Microsoft in the future. Among them will be Rare's Everwild and a brand new role-playing from a celebrated development team.

Klobrille, a well-known insider who correctly provided information on Xbox Game Studios' projects before their official announcement, teased today on his Twitter profile that the Xbox Series X July event will provide a new look at Everwild, which was announced last year, and at a new role-playing game currently in development by Obsidian Entertainment, which has become part of the Xbox Game Studios back in November 2018.

Xbox Series S / Lockhart’s 20 CUs Will Not Hold Back Next-Gen Games; Console’s Small Form Factor Hinted At

I still remember how much I smiled,

the last time I saw Everwild. You go to bed and dream about J. Lo,

I have dreams as well — playing Halo. Obsidian is a confirmed go as well,

oh I love that fresh RPG smell!

The July Xbox Series X event is part of a series of Xbox updates called Xbox 20/20 that aim to provide all the latest information on the next-gen console, Xbox Game Studios, Game Pass and xCloud.

Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it “Xbox 20/20". These monthly moments will take place throughout the rest of the year and will be a way for us to engage, connect and celebrate with you about what’s in store for the next generation of gaming, including what’s next for Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. Every month will bring something different.

The July Xbox Series X event has yet to be dated, but rumors suggest that it will take place in the week of July 20th. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.