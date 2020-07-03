Xbox Series S / Lockhart’s 20 CUs Will Not Hold Back Next-Gen Games; Console’s Small Form Factor Hinted At

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S, also known as Lockhart, has become one of the main points of discussion of the next generation of consoles, despite not having been officially announced yet. The rumored 20 CUs featured by the console should not hold back next-gen games, according to an industry veteran.

Speaking on Twitter, the PlayStation 5 former principal engineer Matt Hargett stated that the Xbox Series S 20 CUs will not hold back next-generation games in any way, as they are perfect for a gaming device that is not targeting 4K resolution.

Xbox Edinburgh and ‘Count’ Codenames Have Been Discovered in the Xbox One OS

In his tweet, Hargett says a couple of interesting things. Console manufacturers haven't confirmed the production process for the next-gen consoles, but Hargett suggests that the 5nm process is being used for the Xbox Series S, as the efficiencies of the process would do great for the initial product introduction. As 5nm is still new, however, it would lead to limited stock at launch, but this wouldn't be a huge problem considering the current economic situation.

The other extremely interesting thing that Hargett said in his first tweet is that the Xbox Series S will be a "portable" console. This sounds extremely unlikely for a lot of different reasons, so it's definitely more probable that he is referring to a small form factor that lets players carry it around with ease. This also falls in line with another report that revealed that the console is being disguised inside Xbox One X cases by Microsoft employees traveling around.

Last week, we learned that the Xbox Series X devkit includes a special Lockhart profile that is being used to test games. This profile suggests that the Xbox Series S will feature 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a slightly underclocked CPU speed, and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance.

The Xbox Series S has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

