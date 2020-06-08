Xbox Series S/Lockhart Reference Discovered In Windows OS Libraries

The Xbox Series S/Lockhart console has yet to be officially announced, but it seems like it is indeed real as the rumors that are circulating online suggest.

Twitter user TitleOS recently discovered a reference to Lockhart in the Windows OS libraries. While the reference doesn't mean a whole lot by itself, it would make no sense for Microsoft to include it if the console is not coming alongside the Xbox Series X.

While nothing official has been said about the Xbox Series S, insiders claim that the console hasn't been canceled. Last month, Windows Central's Jez Corden revealed that some developers he spoke with confirmed that they are still targeting the console. As for the timing of the announcement, it will likely come when Microsoft will be ready to announce the pricing, as it will be the console's main drawn over the more powerful Series X.

With the console not having been announced yet, we don't know anything regarding its specs. Back in January, we reported that an AMD unknown APU was discovered, featuring eight cores Ryzen CPU clocked at 4.0 GHz and 16 GB memory shared between RAM and VRAM - 12 GB RAM and 4 GB VRAM. Many speculated that this could be the Xbox Series S APU.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on both the Xbox Series S and Series X as soon as more come in on them, so stay tuned for all the latest news.