Ed Boon Compares Xbox Series S to Lower-Priced iPhones; Could Very Well Become Microsoft’s Best-Selling Next-gen Console

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S could very well become the company’s best-selling next-gen console, according to Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon.

The entry-level next-gen Xbox console was finally officially announced last week with a rather impressive price tag - $299. Microsoft’s console packs the same next-gen features as its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, albeit with a less-powerful GPU and less memory. Unlike the Xbox Series X’s target performance target of 4K resolution and 60FPS, the S targets 1440p and 60FPS for those who don’t feel the need to game in 4K.

“The primary difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution”, Microsoft writes on its official Xbox Wire. “Through talking to our customers, we found that many of our fans prioritize framerate over resolution, so we wanted to build a console that didn’t require a 4K TV. Xbox Series S delivers approximately 3x the GPU performance of Xbox One and was designed to play games at 1440p at 60 frames per second, with support for up to 120fps.”

Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299 (ERP).* Available November 10th. Get started with an instant library of 100+ high quality games, including all new Xbox Game Studios titles the day they release, when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately).

Although many will opt for Microsoft’s top-line Xbox Series X, its entry-lower next-gen console could very well become Microsoft’s top-selling console this generation. “Microsoft came to play”, Boon wrote on Twitter. In same tweet, the Mortal Kombat co-creator compared the Series S to Apple's lower-priced iPhone 11 and SE models.

Just like the lower priced iPhones (11 & SE) are the best sellers. The $299 Xbox Series S could very well be the best selling next gen Xbox. High end & afordable line = Microsoft came to play. — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 14, 2020

Both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will launch globally on November 10th. Pre-orders for Microsoft's next-gen consoles will open up later this month on September 22. Meanwhile, Sony is expected to finally reveal the pricing and release date of its PS5 this week during a new showcase on September 16.