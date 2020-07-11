Xbox Game Pass Won’t Get Cyberpunk 2077 at Launch

Xbox Game Pass is slowly but surely becoming an increasingly attractive proposition for gamers, thanks to its wide library of first and third-party Xbox and PC games.

Microsoft has invested a lot into Xbox Game Pass as the 'Netflix of gaming', acquiring several new development studios that will diversify the content available on the platform while continuing to make deals with third-parties to bring top titles to Xbox Game Pass.

[UPDATE] Xbox Game Pass To Get Major Third-Party Game Shortly After Release; Cyberpunk 2077 is a “Prime Candidate” – Rumor

However, in case you were wondering whether Cyberpunk 2077 could be part of XGP at some point near the game's launch, CD PROJEKT RED's Lead PR Manager Radek Grabowski has clarified that won't be the case.

You have to pick another example, Jeff. No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek ♠︎ (@gamebowski) July 10, 2020

To be clear, that's not to say Cyberpunk 2077 will never land on Xbox Game Pass. CD PROJEKT RED's The Witcher 3 was added to the subscription service about six months ago, but that was many years after its original release. We can assume Cyberpunk 2077 could follow a similar path.

In related Cyberpunk 2077 news, a new interview posted on the developer's official site sheds light on the importance of diversity for CD PROJEKT RED. Here's what Adam Badowski, director on Cyberpunk 2077, had to say on the topic:

Our games depict the consequences of stigmatizing otherness, reveal the link between social inequality and xenophobic sentiment, and show what humans are capable of when they believe they can act with impunity. There is a similar vibe in “Cyberpunk”. For example, Mike Pondsmith’s manual, published in the 1980s and providing the source of inspiration for our game, is quite liberal when it comes to gender modification. The whole issue is regarded as relatively minor compared to the need to express one’s personal style — and this provides for much greater fluidity. I truly hope that, much like in the case of The Witcher games, Cyberpunk 2077 will surprise everyone with how many bold, mature and astute narratives can be conveyed by the video game medium. I will gladly come back to this issue after the November release once I’m at liberty to share more information.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, provided there are no more delays.