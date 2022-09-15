Xbox Game Pass TGS 2022 Announcements Include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Deathloop, Ni No Kuni Remastered, Guilty Gear Strive & More

Xbox Game Pass will get plenty of high-profile games in the future, and some of them are getting added to the service today.

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase, it has been confirmed four new titles are getting added today to the service - Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fuga: Melodies of Steel, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, and Danganronpa V3: Anniversary Edition. Speaking about the Ni No Kuni series, it has also been confirmed that its sequel, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, will also arrive on Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2023.

On September 20th, Arkane's Deathloop will hit Xbox Series X, Series S, and Game Pass. The game's PlayStation 5 exclusivity period ended this week, so it is not surprising to see it finally hitting Microsoft's current generation consoles next week.

In 2023, many other Japanese titles will be added to the Xbox Game Pass. This Spring, Arc System Works will bring BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Guilty Gear Strive to the service. Strive's release on Xbox Series X and Series S marks the series return to Microsoft consoles since the release of Guilty Gear X2 #Reload and Guilty Gear 2 on the original Xbox and the Xbox 360, respectively.

Hitting the Xbox Game Pass service in 2023 is also Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series in development by series creator Yoshitaka Murayama and designer Junko Kawano.

More information on the Xbox Game Pass service and its current library can be found on its official website. Valheim will be available soon on the PC side, by the way.

