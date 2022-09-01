Menu
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Could Be Coming to Game Pass

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 1, 2022
Assassin's Creed Odyssey

According to reputable leaker The Snitch, Ubisoft Montréal's Assassin's Creed Odyssey could be coming to Game Pass soon.

As usual with The Snitch leaks, we got a puzzle made of images to solve. However, this time it's pretty straightforward: the images show Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer, the national flag of Greece, a sword, an assassin, and an eagle.

All signs point to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, then. Originally launched in October 2018, the open world action RPG got a positive reception from critics and was also a commercial success for Ubisoft, leading the company's stock to jump for its performance. Last we heard, Assassin's Creed Odyssey had sold over 10 million units as of two and a half years ago.

Choose your fate in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
From outcast to living legend, embark on an odyssey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece.

TRAVEL TO ANCIENT GREECE
From lush, vibrant forests to volcanic islands and bustling cities, start a journey of exploration and encounters in a war torn world shaped by gods and men.

FORGE YOUR LEGEND
Your decisions will impact how your odyssey unfolds. Play through multiple endings thanks to the new dialogue system and the choices you make. Customize your gear, ship, and special abilities to become a legend.

FIGHT ON A NEW SCALE
Demonstrate your warrior's abilities in large scale epic battles between Athens and Sparta featuring hundreds of soldiers, or ram and cleave your way through entire fleets in naval battles across the Aegean Sea.

GAZE IN WONDER
Experience the action in a whole new light with Tobii Eye Tracking. The Extended View feature gives you a broader perspective of the environment, and the Dynamic Light and Sun Effects immerse you in the sandy dunes according to where you set your sights. Tagging, aiming and locking on your targets becomes a lot more natural when you can do it by looking at them. Let your vision lead the way and enhance your gameplay.

