Deathloop Has Now Appeared on the Xbox Store, as PlayStation 5 Exclusivity Ends

Deathloop launched last year as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, but it seems like Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players will soon be able to play the latest game by Arkane very soon.

As reported on the Xbox Series X subreddit, the game has appeared on the Xbox Store, suggesting that it will be released in the near future on Microsoft's current generation consoles. Deathloop's PlayStation 5 exclusivity period ends today, one year after its release, so it is extremely likely we will get a release date announcement very soon.

As already mentioned above, Deathloop launched last year, on September 14th 2021, on PC and PlayStation 5. The game is among the most unique titles created by Arkane Lyon, the team behind the Dishonored series, featuring a very interesting premise that has main character Colt stuck in a deathly loop:

DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.

If At First You Don’t Succeed... Die, Die Again

Every new loop is an opportunity to change things up. Use the knowledge you gain from each attempt to change up your playstyle, stealthily sneaking through levels or barreling into the fight, guns-blazing. In each loop you’ll discover new secrets, gather intel on your targets as well as the island of Blackreef, and expand your arsenal. Armed with a host of otherworldly abilities and savage weaponry, you’ll utilize every tool at your command to execute takedowns that are as striking as they are devastating. Customize your loadout wisely to survive this deadly game of hunter vs hunted.

Deathloop is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide. We will let you know more about the game's release date on Xbox Series X and S as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.