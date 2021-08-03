Xbox Game Pass Adds Hades, Skate, Codemasters Games, and More in Early August

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early August, and its one of the more eclectic lineups in recent memory. Subscribers can look forward to the acclaimed Hades, Curse of the Dead Gods, the original Skate, and… Solitaire? Sure, why not? Meanwhile, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can grab a batch of new Codemasters racing games via EA Play.

F1 2021 Hits the Track with Next-Gen Visuals, MP Careers, and More New Features in July

Here are your early-August PC and console Game Pass titles:

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5 You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to an accursed temple, a seemingly infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again and defy the malignant deities that linger in this place! Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5 Get ready to dodge, duck, dip, and dive in Dodgeball Academia available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! This vibrant sports RPG puts you in a world that lives and breathes dodgeball. Forge friendships and develop rivals as you train to become the ultimate champion – dominating on and off the courts. Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5 The stop-at-nothing pushing prince is back and ready to reroll! When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the king on their wacky adventure to restore the stars – now in full HD! Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 5 A game that beautifully marries the elements of sound, light and puzzle-action into one engaging, yet easy-to-play experience. You’re at the center of the high-energy, block-dropping action while you groove to awesome house, trance, and techno beats! Skate (Console) EA Play – August 5 Head back to where it all began as Skate joins The EA Play List! Get chased by security guards, impress or annoy citizens, ride with pros, discover skate shops, and make spots your own in this fully reactive city! Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play – August 5 The award-winning Skate franchise returns to break new ground with Skate 3. Build the ultimate team and change the face of the city in this definitive co-op skateboarding experience with EA Play. Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) – August 5 Obey protocol or go rogue as you take on the role of a powerful A.I. in Starmancer. Build bustling space ports, secret laboratories, and incubators for mysterious eggs. Defend against starvation, sabotage, and space zombies. Don’t worry, you can always grow more humans. Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12 Art of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift. From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, race across the world through colorful and stylized environments, now including Kenya with 4 new cars, 6 new tracks, and a new free-roam area! Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13 Defy the god of the dead as you battle out of the Underworld of Greek myth in this Game of the Year winning rogue-like dungeon crawler. You’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt. Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) – August 17 Be part of the most played video game in history! Get an ad-free experience in the Premium Edition, including an exclusive Xbox Game Pass card back! Enjoy the best Solitaire card games in one app, plus daily challenges, competitive events, Xbox achievements, and a new Xbox theme. Discover why millions around the world have loved this timeless classic for over 31 years.

The following Codemasters racers are also joining Game Pass Ultimate on August 10:

Dirt 4 Embrace your fear and race on the edge of control with Dirt 4. Experience the adrenaline rush of rallying across challenging global locations in legendary off-road machines and take on unique challenges in Joyride mode – coming soon to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Dirt Rally Dirt Rally is the most authentic rally game ever made, road-tested over 80 million miles by the Dirt community. Take on the ultimate off-road challenge with Dirt Rally on EA Play! Dirt Rally 2.0 Carve your way through the world’s most iconic rally locations in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage. Experience the most authentic point-to-point rally game combined with thrilling, fast-paced action of the FIA World Rallycross Championship. F1 2020 The critically acclaimed F1 2020 adds more ways to play to the award-winning official F1 games series. Take the role of owner/driver in My Team, hit the grid with a friend via two-player split-screen, and earn customization items for your car and driver with Podium Pass. Grid Grid is a racing experience like no other. Offering unrivalled wheel-to-wheel racing for every type of player, where every race is unpredictable as you create rivals and nemeses on your road to conquering the world of motorsport.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Specifically, how many hands of Solitaire do you plan to play?