Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming for PC and iOS is Arriving Soon Hints Microsoft

When will players be able to steam games to their PC or iOS device via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud)? We know Microsoft has already begun browser-based cloud steaming beta testing, but can we expect a full launch soon? Thankfully, it seems the answer is yes! In a new video overview of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming, which you can check out below, Microsoft VP of engineering Kevin Lachapelle had the following to say about the upcoming PC/iOS launch.

Telegram Brings New and Improved Voice Chat 2.0 Feature

We've already announced that we're bringing [Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming] to iOS and PC early this year. So, I won't give you specific dates, but it's...not very far.

Kevin followed that statement up with a playful wink, hinting that PC/iOS launch may be quite soon indeed. Of course, this has already been a big month for Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft added almost all of last year’s big sports games, 20 Bethesda titles, and more to the service.

Microsoft has already promised to bring Xbox cloud gaming to PC and iOS this spring, which technically extends for the next three months. Hopefully this latest tease indicates we won’t be waiting until May or June for the option…

In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser. By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players.

What do you think? Will you be more likely to sign up for Xbox Game Pass once cloud gaming becomes available on PC and iOS? Or does the feature not interest you?