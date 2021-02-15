Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Web Browser Testing Has Begun, First Screens Revealed

Microsoft has begun pre-beta testing on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) on web browsers. This, of course, will allow Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to easily stream Xbox games to their PC, but it should also allow Microsoft to bring cloud gaming to iOS devices via mobile web browsers (currently Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming is only available on Android devices due to App Store restrictions). A couple screenshots of the cloud gaming browser UI have been provided by The Verge – check them out, below.





It seems as though you’ll get similar features on browsers as are currently available on Android. A simple launcher, the ability to resume recently played games, and 720p visuals running on Xbox One S hardware (Microsoft aims to upgrade to Xbox Series X later this year). As of now, it seems Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming will only be available through Chromium-based browsers (Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, in other words). Late last year, Microsoft promised cloud gaming would arrive on PC and iOS via web browsers in Spring 2021…

In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser. By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players.

If early internal testing for Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming has already begun, it seems like Microsoft may be on track to hit that Spring 2021 goal. Expect public previews to begin sometime soon. What do you think? Will you be more likely to try out Game Pass Cloud Gaming once it’s available on PC and iOS?