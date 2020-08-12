World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Patch 9.0.1 Released on the PTR; Includes Pre-Patch Event, New Player Experience, Class Changes and More

Blizzard has released the World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-patch, including a limited-time Scourge invasion, on the Public Test Realm.

Like previous pre-patches ahead of a new expansion, Shadowlands pre-patch 9.0.1 allows players to find out what World of Warcraft will offer close to the release of the Shadowlands expansion later this year. An invitation isn’t required to test out the pre-patch – those wanting to test it out will only have to install the PTR client in order to access the pre-patch and accept the ‘An Urgent Matter’ quest.

WoW Shadowlands Pre-Patch Will Focus on the Broken Helm of Domination and the Undead; Set Mainly in Northrend and Icecrown

We’ve included the developer notes that Blizzard shared down below:

Welcome to the Shadowlands Pre-Patch PTR. In this public test realm, we’re testing the version of World of Warcraft which will be released several weeks before Shadowlands. Content specific to this test environment includes: Core Class Updates

In-Game Navigation Improvements

The New Player Experience

Character Creation and Character Customization

The limited-time Scourge Invasion

We’ve launched the PTR today (August 11) with “Week 1” of the events already underway. We’ll move forward to “Week 2” in a couple of days, on August 13.

To test Week 1 with us:

Log in to the PTR.

Accept the quest “An Urgent Request”.

Play through until the completion of Week 1 events, ending with “Advancing the Effort”. If you’re still not testing the PTR (Public Test Realm) with us, and you want to, we’ve made it easy to get started. Just follow these steps: CREATE A PTR ACCOUNT: Log in to Blizzard Account Management.

Select Games and Subscriptions.

In the Starter Editions & Public Test Regions section, select Create PTR Account.

Click the Create Account button. JOIN THE PTR: Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select World of Warcraft from your Games list.

In the selector above the Play button, change your Region / Account to Public Test Realm.

Click Install to install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character, or copy over a character from your live account using the Copy Character button.

Enter the game and test the new content!

World of Warcraft Shadowlands launches globally later this year.