New WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.0.1 Hotfix Addresses Several Queuing, Reputation, Barber Shop, Class, PvP and Quest Issues

Blizzard has deployed a new WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.0.1 hotfix that addresses numerous issues that have been reported following this week’s Shadowlands pre-patch.

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands pre-expansion patch went live on the retail servers this week, and Blizzard has already rolled out a hotfix that fixes several issues with queuing, the barber shop, PvP, quests, items and what not.

After installation of the new hotfix, players should now be able to normally queue for the ‘Battle for Lordaeron’ scenario and Gladiator titles will once again only be used by characters who earned the achievements in PVP. In addition, those queuing for Legion dungeons on Normal difficulty should no longer require obtaining an Artifact weapon. The annoying issue that caused gender changes in the Barber Shop to revert after entering combat and relogging, should also be fixed. We’ve included the full release notes for this new Shadowlands patch 9.0.1 hotfix down below:

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.0.1 Hotfix October 14th Release Notes Allied Races Unlocking Mechagnome no longer requires reaching exalted with the Rustbolt Resistance. Barber Shop Gender changes in the Barber Shop will no longer revert after entering combat and relogging into the game. Classes Death Knight General Death Knights that have been boosted with a Shadowlands Character Boost can once again summon their Death Gate. Unholy Shadow Bolt cast by Magus of the Dead (Azerite Trait) no longer double dips into Mastery: Dreadblades.

Monk Windwalker Resolved an issue that caused Whirling Dragon Punch (Talent) to deal more damage than intended.

Paladin General Resolved an issue with Unbound Freedom (PvP Talent) affecting the cooldown of Blessing of Freedom.

Rogue Outlaw Snake Eyes (Azerite Trait) no longer procs off of Roll the Bones. Subtlety Replicating Shadows (Azerite Trait) now properly affects Rupture. Night's Vengeance (Azerite Trait) now properly procs affects Rupture.

Dungeons and Raids Queueing for Legion dungeons on Normal difficulty no longer requires obtaining an Artifact weapon.

Ny’alotha, the Waking City Inquisitor Xanesh Fan of Venomblades will no longer be cast during the encounter. N’Zoth the Corruptor Paranoia now deals appropriate damage on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.

Nighthold High Botanist Tel’arn Recursive Strikes now deals appropriate damage on Mythic difficulty.

Hellfire Citadel Tyrant Velhari Aura of Oppression now deals appropriate damage on Mythic difficulty.

Exile's Reach Fixed an issue where players who completed Exile's Reach could end up getting stuck on the island. Players who are currently stuck in this state on the island will be teleported back to Stormwind or Orgrimmar. We were going to send another expedition to rescue you but that turned into a whole thing, so now you'll just be teleported out. Items and Rewards Fixed an issue that caused some weapon illusions to not persist when closing and reentering the game.

Black Empire head, shoulder, and chest tokens will no longer create Azerite-empowered armor for characters that have not obtained the Heart of Azeroth. Player versus Player Gladiator titles will once again only be used by characters who earned the achievements.

Fixed an issue that caused terrain issues for some characters in the Cooking Impossible Brawl.

Honorable Kills are once again tracked in Achievements and the Scoreboard. Professions Players should once again be able to disenchant items as they're leveling up through the different expansions in Timewalking Campaigns. Quests Players should now be able queue for the “Battle for Lordaeron” scenario.

Players should once again be able to use the spells available during “Ravencrest's Legacy” in Val’sharah.

"Students of Chi-Ji" in Krasarang Wilds can now be completed by all players eligible to accept the quest, regardless of level.

The Argent Cannon during the Icecrown quest, "The Last Line of Defense”, can once again generate enough mana to fuel the Reckoning Bomb.

World of Warcraft is available globally now on PC. The Shadowlands expansion launches later this year.