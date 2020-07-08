World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Releasing in Fall – Beta Starting Next Week

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is finally getting a bit of information reveal directly from Blizzard themselves, coming not long after earlier information regarding the adding of raytraced shadows and variable rate shading and the addition of controller mapping support to the alpha of Shadowlands, increasing accessibility like never before to the MMO.

While no direct date has been announced for the launch of the game, just given as "fall 2020". However, it has been revealed during today's developer conference that the game will be exiting alpha and launching into beta next week.

What this means for the game has also been spoken about. Interestingly, the game is now feature-complete, though there is still a lot of tweaking, bug fixing and balancing work to be done. Ion Hazzikostas, Game Director of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, stated how in the alpha thousands of issues had been reported and hopefully much more will be following suit.

Aiding this, the beta will increase the level cap to 60 in the beta and also offer the first look at the endgame as well as offering a lot more invites for those who have applied to the beta, coming out in multiple waves. If you're not aware why the level cap will be 60, that's because the out-of-control level cap of World of Warcraft will now be squashed back down to 60, bringing it back under control and making it more manageable. Also, likely, allowing for further expansions to increase it again.

Later in the month and a little down the line testing will be taking place on the Castle Nathria raid, Shadowlands mythic keystones, legendary runecrafting, focused PVP testing and even more. On other content found within World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, stay tuned as we'll be participating in a Q&A session following the stream and pushing to cover more content, talking about what could be of interest to you.

Should you want to view the Livestream now, or re-watch it once it is complete, you can find it here.