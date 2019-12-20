WoW: Battle for Azeroth’s Visions of N’Zoth Update Nails Down a January Release Date

The final big (ver 8.3) content update for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth has nailed down a solid release date. Originally announced a couple months ago, Visions of N’Zoth focuses on the return of the Old God and includes all the stuff you’d expect from a major update, including a new raid, world, and the usual smattering of improvements. For those who haven’t been keeping up, here’s a quick description of what’s going on in Visions of N’Zoth:

Ny’alotha, the Sleeping City, has awakened. Under N’Zoth’s command, the armies of the Black Empire threaten to engulf the world and reshape it according to their master’s vision. Only one hope remains: using the repaired titan forges to eradicate the Corruptor once and for all. But, in order to target N’Zoth with the forges’ power, the champions of Azeroth must venture deep into the horrific realm for one final confrontation against the Old God.

Here’s the unlock schedule for the Waking City, the new raid coming as part of the N’Zoth update:

Blizzard Is Testing ‘Interesting New Approaches’ to PvP for Diablo IV

Delve into where nightmares dwell in Ny’alotha, the Waking City, a 12-boss raid set in the Void-shrouded heart of the ancient Black Empire. Confront mad heralds and inscrutable horrors, and ultimately go eye-to-eyes with N’Zoth himself in a fateful battle for Azeroth’s survival. January 21 – Normal and Heroic Difficulties

January 28 – Mythic Ny’alotha, Raid Finder Wing 1 (Vision of Destiny)

February 11: Raid Finder Wing 2 (Halls of Devotion)

February 25: Raid Finder Wing 3 (Gift of Flesh)

March 10: Raid Finder Wing 4 (The Waking Dream)

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’s Visions of N’Zoth update will leave the PTR and be available for everyone on January 14, 2020. Shortly after the N’Zoth update drops, Battle for Azeroth Season 4 will kick off with a new season of PvP action.