World War Z: Aftermath Delivers New Levels and First-Person 4K/60fps Next-Gen Action Today

Get ready to face the hordes all over again, because World War Z: Aftermath arrives today. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the expansion adds two new chapters, Vatican City and Kamchatka, first-person mode, and support for 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility (a full next-gen console upgrade is coming in 2022). Check out the launch trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, below.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Won’t Run Natively on Next-Gen Consoles, PS5 is Only 1440p

Those who already own World War Z can upgrade to Aftermath for $20, while new players can purchase the full package for $40 for the standard edition or $50 for the Deluxe Edition. Need to know more? Here are Aftermath’s key features:

New Ways to Fight: Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath’s optional first-person mode and decimate the undead with a brutal new melee system featuring two-handed and dual-wield weapons like the sickle, cleaver, fire axe and sledgehammer.

Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath’s optional first-person mode and decimate the undead with a brutal new melee system featuring two-handed and dual-wield weapons like the sickle, cleaver, fire axe and sledgehammer. New Battles from a World at War: Fend for your life and make a stand against the swarm in two thrilling new story episodes — take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka region.

Fend for your life and make a stand against the swarm in two thrilling new story episodes — take back Vatican City in an epic confrontation in Rome, and join forces with survivors in Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka region. Deep Hero Progression: Level up eight unique classes, each with their own perks, including the new Vanguard class, armed with an electrified shield that plows through hordes with devastating efficiency. Customize your weapons and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards.

Level up eight unique classes, each with their own perks, including the new Vanguard class, armed with an electrified shield that plows through hordes with devastating efficiency. Customize your weapons and conquer new daily missions with special modifiers for bonus rewards. The Complete World War Z Experience: Aftermath includes all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo.

Aftermath includes all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Play With Friends Anywhere: Aftermath supports up to four-player co-op with full cross-play between consoles and PC, including the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Aftermath supports up to four-player co-op with full cross-play between consoles and PC, including the Epic Games Store and Steam. The Next Generation of Zombie Action: Play in glorious 4K|60 FPS on next-gen systems.

World War Z: Aftermath is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. As mentioned, a full next-gen upgrade, which will include the exclusive Horde Mode XL, will launch sometime in 2022.