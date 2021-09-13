Wolverine on PS5 Will be a “Full Size” Title With a “Mature Tone”, Creative Director Confirms

Insomniac Games’ upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, “Wolverine”, will be a fully-sized mature title.

Last week, during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony announced Insomniac’s Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man 2. The big surprise, however, came in the form of another Marvel title – Wolverine.

Upon the announcement, Insomniac already revealed that the game will be a standalone title in the veins of the studio’s Spider-Man titles, and the game’s Creative Director, Brian Horton, has now confirmed that it will be a full-sized game. In addition, Horton has confirmed that “Wolverine” will have a mature tone – something that fans of the iconic superhero worried about following the game’s announcement.

“Full size, mature tone”, the Creative Director wrote on Twitter when asked about the game’s size.

We’re sure Wolverine fans will be happy with this confirmation from Horton – we sure are.

Wolverine is still very early in development for PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be announced.