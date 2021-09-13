Wolverine on PS5 Will be a “Full Size” Title With a “Mature Tone”, Creative Director Confirms
Insomniac Games’ upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, “Wolverine”, will be a fully-sized mature title.
Last week, during the PlayStation Showcase, Sony announced Insomniac’s Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man 2. The big surprise, however, came in the form of another Marvel title – Wolverine.
Upon the announcement, Insomniac already revealed that the game will be a standalone title in the veins of the studio’s Spider-Man titles, and the game’s Creative Director, Brian Horton, has now confirmed that it will be a full-sized game. In addition, Horton has confirmed that “Wolverine” will have a mature tone – something that fans of the iconic superhero worried about following the game’s announcement.
“Full size, mature tone”, the Creative Director wrote on Twitter when asked about the game’s size.
We’re sure Wolverine fans will be happy with this confirmation from Horton – we sure are.
Wolverine is still very early in development for PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be announced.
Now let’s talk about the announcement you probably weren’t expecting: Marvel’s Wolverine. Back when we were working on Marvel’s Spider-Man, there would be times where all of us—Insomniac, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Marvel—would brainstorm together about the future beyond the web-slinger. And even in those early discussions, Wolverine continually came up as the character we’d be really stoked to work on together. Fast-forward a couple years and we’re suddenly standing in front of Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel formally pitching a PlayStation 5 game starring the adamantium-clawed Mutant! (Since you just saw the announce teaser, we can confirm that the pitch seemed to go pretty well.)
So many of the Insomniac team are such huge fans of the character, and one of the key elements that drew us to him is surprisingly not that different from Spider-Man: Both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so.