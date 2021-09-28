New The Witcher 3 Mod Adds Dark Souls-Style Executions Complete With DS3 Special Effects
Dark Souls and The Witcher 3 fans rejoice. A new The Witcher 3 mod adds Dark Souls-style executions to the ever-popular RPG.
Mods for CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece from 2015 are still going strong – as a matter of fact, exciting new modifications are released on a daily basis. Today, we wanted to share an interesting new combat mod for the game. Created by modder ‘Mugi-Defalt’, this mod adds Dark Souls-style combat mechanics to the world of The Witcher 3, complete with special effects from Dark Souls 3.
Included are a backstab and counterstrike finisher mechanic from FromSoftware’s title. As the modder describes it, “Geralt can now perform a one-hit backstab when he attacks behind the enemy’s back”.
“Counterstrike and then attack the enemies when they stagger can 100% trigger finisher”.
We’ve included a video showing off this cool new mod in action down below:
The PC mod can be download via Nexusmods. As always, be sure to read the installation instructions first.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and all of its expansions are available globally now across PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
KEY FEATURES
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
