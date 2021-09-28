New The Witcher 3 Mod Adds Dark Souls-Style Executions Complete With DS3 Special Effects

Dark Souls and The Witcher 3 fans rejoice. A new The Witcher 3 mod adds Dark Souls-style executions to the ever-popular RPG.

Mods for CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece from 2015 are still going strong – as a matter of fact, exciting new modifications are released on a daily basis. Today, we wanted to share an interesting new combat mod for the game. Created by modder ‘Mugi-Defalt’, this mod adds Dark Souls-style combat mechanics to the world of The Witcher 3, complete with special effects from Dark Souls 3.

How to Force Restart iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro if It’s Stuck

Included are a backstab and counterstrike finisher mechanic from FromSoftware’s title. As the modder describes it, “Geralt can now perform a one-hit backstab when he attacks behind the enemy’s back”.

“Counterstrike and then attack the enemies when they stagger can 100% trigger finisher”.

We’ve included a video showing off this cool new mod in action down below:

The PC mod can be download via Nexusmods. As always, be sure to read the installation instructions first.

Marvel’s Avengers Making the Surprise Jump to Xbox Game Pass this Week

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and all of its expansions are available globally now across PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.

KEY FEATURES PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live. Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.

News Source: Thanks