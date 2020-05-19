 Windows Terminal 1.0 Is Now Live – Ready for Enterprise Use

Microsoft has been working on an open source Terminal app for Windows 10, offering support for multiple command line tools and shells, including Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Windows Subsystem for Linux. Today at its ongoing Build 2020 digital event, the company has announced that Windows Terminal has now reached the stable release and is ready for enterprise use.

Unlike the older command line tools, the tabbed Windows Terminal app brings modernity to the traditional tools with support for UTF-8 character, GPU accelerated text rendering, and even custom themes.

Now available for enterprise use, Windows Terminal 1.0 provides you with the ability to run any command line executable, including WSL distros and Azure Cloud Shell, inside multiple tabs, and panes. You can also use Unicode and UTF-8 characters, have a GPU accelerated text rendering engine, and custom themes, styles, and configurations.

The company has also introduced several improvements to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), including:

Added support for graphics processing unit (GPU) compute workflows allows Linux tools to leverage GPUs to enable hardware acceleration for many development scenarios, such as parallel computation and training machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Support for Linux graphical user interface (GUI) apps will enable you to open a WSL instance and run a Linux GUI app directly without the need for a third-party X server. This will help you to run your favorite apps in a Linux environment such as an integrated development environment (IDE).

WSL will soon support a simplified install experience by running the command ‘wsl.exe – install,’ which will make it easier than ever to start using Linux apps on Windows.

Windows Terminal 1.0 is now available from both the Microsoft Store and GitHub.