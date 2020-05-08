For the first time Microsoft Build is going online and free. While this may not sound much since everything is going virtual right now, however, the company's Build event usually asks for a $2,395 entry fee. Attended by thousands of developers every year, this is the first time that anyone can take part in the event. For a reference, last year over 6,000 people attended this developers conference.

For Microsoft Build 2020, the Windows maker has completely rethought the event, moved it online, removed the registration fee, and is also promising more of the developer-oriented content than "big picture" talk. Some of the things will remain the same, like the opening remarks from CEO Satya Nadella and some other short keynote presentations. But, the focus shifts completely towards developers and not around the company's plans for the year.

"Microsoft executives will be recording content ahead of time from their homes as they continue to shelter in place, although some content will be produced live to enable greater public interaction," the company said in a statement. Microsoft plans to make all internal and external events into digital-first affairs through July 2021.

"It’s not the Build we thought it would be, but it’s gonna be special," Microsoft principal program manager Scott Hanselman said. "We can’t wait to bring together our community of developers to learn, connect and code together."

Here is how you can attend Microsoft Build 2020, the company's biggest annual event

Microsoft Build 2020 will be a 48-hour digital event that begins on May 19 at 8am PT / 11am ET and ends on May 21 at 8am PT / 11am ET. Developers can now register for the event that Microsoft promises will be an interactive affair.

This is a different kind of Microsoft Build delivered in a new way. Presenting a digital event provides the developer community unique opportunities to come together for a truly global experience.

Just head over to this link and click on the Register Now button. You will have to sign in through your Microsoft Account (or Microsoft Employee account / Work or School account), accept permissions, and then fill out the registration form.

Here's the agenda overview for the event curated with an intense focus on developers.