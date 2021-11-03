New Windows 11 Insider Build Is Out Today with the Ability to Mute/Unmute Mic from Taskbar

Microsoft has just dropped Windows 11 Build 22494 for its Windows Insiders community signed up with the Dev Channel that is currently testing the future updates of this new operating system. Today's release brings several improvements and fixes. It also introduces the ability to mute or unmute your microphone from the Taskbar.

Easily mute and unmute your microphone directly from your taskbar during a Microsoft Teams call

No more awkward or embarrassing moments when you forget to unmute or mute your microphone. Starting with Microsoft Teams today, you’ll find a microphone icon automatically added to your taskbar when you’re actively in a call. You can see your call audio status, what app is accessing your microphone, and quickly mute and unmute your call at any time.

When you join a meeting, you will see the following icon instantly appear in your taskbar. The icon will be present throughout your call, so it is always accessible, no matter how many windows you have open on your screen.

We are beginning to roll this experience out to a subset of Windows Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed and ramp it up over time. This means not everyone will see this right away with their Teams calls. We plan to bring this to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home) later.

Other communications applications can also add this capability to their applications. The capability to mute or unmute your call applies only to your current call.

You can now communicate and collaborate with confidence & ease using the new call mute feature on Windows 11. We plan to enable this feature for all Windows 11 customers in a future serving update.

*Features and app availability may vary by region.