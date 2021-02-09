Windows 10 v20H2 Build 19042.804 (KB4601319) Is Now Available

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.804 (version 20H2) is now available for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are currently running the October 2020 Update on their devices.

Today's security update includes quality improvements, Microsoft's Windows development team wrote. Some of the key changes include:

Intel Microcode Updates Re-Issued with Support for More Chips

We fixed a possible elevation of privilege vulnerability in the win32k component.

We fixed an issue that might damage the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting up after running chkdsk /f .

. We fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a SYSTEM account from printing to “FILE:” ports. To address this issue in the future, make sure your applications or services run as a specific user or service account.

Security updates to the Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, and Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

February 2021 Patch Tuesday updates are also live for non-Insider users of the operating system. However, Microsoft said that the release notes for those might take a while to be uploaded. You can check in the Settings app to confirm if you have the latest updates available for your PC.