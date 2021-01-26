Today, Microsoft's Windows development team has released "Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.2020.0" to Insiders in the Beta Channel. This Feature Experience Pack is available to Insiders who have Windows 10 version 20H2 Build 19042.662 or higher installed on their devices.

Delivered like a regular cumulative update or a new build through Windows Update, Beta Channel Insiders can head over to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to check for updates to receive this Experience Pack update. Once installed, you will need to reboot your PC to get any improvements that arrive with the Feature Experience Pack.

Today's Windows Feature Experience Pack brings the following improvement.

We are improving the reliability of screen snipping experience, especially with apps that access the clipboard often. Additionally, we are removing the capability to copy and paste a screen snip directly into a folder in File Explorer for now due to an issue discovered thanks to the feedback from Windows Insiders. We hope to re-enable this capability in a future update after we address this issue.

Microsoft is testing these Windows Feature Experience Packs to potentially deliver new feature improvements in the future outside of the major feature updates that are rolled out twice a year. "Right now, we are starting out with a really scoped set of features and improvements," the company explained. "Over time, we hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future. Eventually, these Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will get folded into the already existing servicing process for Windows 10 and delivered to customers that way through Windows Update."

If you are an Insider in the Beta Channel, you can confirm your Windows Feature Experience Pack version through Settings > System > About.