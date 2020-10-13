Microsoft has released this month's Patch Tuesday update for Windows Insiders in the Slow and Release Preview Channels, currently using the upcoming version of the operating system. Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.572 (KB4579311) includes the following fixes and improvements.

We fixed an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in win32k.

We fixed an issue with the Group Policy service that might recursively delete critical files in alphabetic order from %systemroot%\systm32. This issue occurs when a policy has been configured to delete cached profiles. These file deletions might cause stop error “0x5A (CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILED)” boot failures.

We fixed an issue with creating null ports using the user interface.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, and Windows Kernel.

For more details about today's update for Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2), head over to the official blog post. Patch Tuesday updates are also available for the May 2020 Update, which is currently the most latest version of the operating system.

