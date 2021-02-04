Microsoft released two feature updates to Windows 10 in the year 2020: May 2020 Update aka version 2004 and October 2020 Update aka version 20H2. While both these releases didn't face any damning issues like some of the updates of the past, the company followed an extremely slow rollout strategy.

Windows 10 users who have wanted to make the upgrade to 2020's Windows 10 feature updates have some good news since they can now do so without relying on the ISO files. Almost a year after its release, Microsoft has now designated the May 2020 Update for broad deployment.

"Windows 10, version 2004 is designated for broad deployment. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel."

Hopefully, more users should now be able to make the upgrade through the Settings app > Update & Security > Windows Update. It is worth noting that despite a slower rollout process, Windows 10 version 2004 is currently leading the usage charts, with over 40% of all Windows 10 devices have upgraded to this version already.

Source: Microsoft | Via: MSPU