Microsoft Releases Patch Tuesday Updates for Windows 10

February Patch Tuesday updates are now live for all supported versions of Windows 10. Microsoft has released KB5010342 (Builds 19042.1526, 19043.1526, and 19044.1526) for Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H2, and 21H2, respectively.

Key improvements include:

Addresses an issue that causes a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation to fail if the operation contains the SamAccountName and UserAccountControl attributes. The error message is, “Error: 0x20EF. The directory service encountered an unknown failure”.

The updates are available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Windows 10 servicing stack update 19042.1525, 19043.1525, and 19044.1525 is also available, bringing quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates.

Microsoft has also released KB5010345 (Build 18363.2094) for Windows 10 version 1909, KB5010351 (Build 17763.2565) for version 1809, KB5010359 (Build 14393.4946) for version 1607, and KB5010358 (Build 10240.19204) for the original Windows 10.

This month's security updates are also available for Windows 11, bringing a similar set of security fixes and improvements.