Microsoft started rolling out the upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 Update to Insiders in the Release Preview ring earlier this month. While that build was expected to be the final build, the Windows maker has just released another build to make some last-minute fixes and calls it the new final build. This build was earlier released to the Slow ring Insiders.

"While we originally thought that Build 19041.207 would be the final build, we made the decision to take in one more fix we felt was important to have before making the May 2020 Update generally available," the company writes. "We believe that Build 19041.208 is the new final build and still plan on continuing to improve the overall experience of the May 2020 Update on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence."

Microsoft Delivers Great Q3 Results, Cloud and Productivity Segments Boosted by COVID-19

Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.208 (KB4558244) brings the following fix

We fixed an issue that fails to send NPLogonNotify API notifications from the credential provider framework.

The company still has to address the following known issues, which it plans to do through regular cumulative updates:

We want to make people aware of the following known issues that may impact a small group of people which we intend to fix via upcoming servicing releases: Windows Mixed Reality may not work correctly for many users on the May 2020 Update. If you regularly use Windows Mixed Reality, we recommend holding off taking the May 2020 Update via Release Preview for now. We are working on a fix which we hope to release in early May.

We are aware of an issue where using the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) tool to repair corruption on systems running the May 2020 Update does not always report the correct status. This will be fixed in an upcoming servicing release.

Some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the IME (Input Method Editor) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. This functionality does not work correctly currently in the May 2020 Update. For example, a number field will not automatically switch to a mode that is best optimized for Japanese numerical input. This issue will be fixed in an upcoming servicing update. To work around this issue in the short term, either manually switch the input mode when typing, or set the Compatibility ‘Use previous version’ checkbox for the impacted keyboard via Settings > Time & Language.

As reported earlier, Windows 10 May 2020 Update is only being pushed automatically to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring. However, if you are interested, you can just go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > and click on check for updates to install the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004.