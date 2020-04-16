Microsoft finalized the upcoming version of its desktop operating system at the end of last year. Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) has since been receiving cumulative updates. Today, Microsoft has finally moved on to the next stage, bringing version 2004 to the Release Preview ring Insiders. Windows 10 May 2020 Update Build 19041.207 is now available for insiders in the Release Preview ring, which also appears to be the release to manufacturing build.

The Windows maker said that it will continue to improve the overall experience of the Windows 10 version 2004 on customers’ PCs through the routine cumulative updates.

If you are an Insider in the Release Preview ring, you can force install the latest update through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > check for updates. Microsoft said that a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring will receive the automatic update.

Here is the changelog of Windows 10 May 2020 Update Build 19041.207 (KB4550936)

Build 19041.207 (KB4550936) includes all of the 20H1 features in addition to the following quality improvements and security updates: This build is cumulative and includes all the fixes released to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring in Build 19041.21 through Build 19041.173.

We fixed an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you must restart the device.

We fixed an issue that causes the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.

We fixed an issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera.

It also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

As reported earlier, you can clean install Windows 10 version 2004 through ISO files that are available for an earlier build.