Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, to the Release Preview ring earlier this week. The new version of the operating system will go through the RP ring for a few weeks before being released to the public. However, if you don't want to wait for Microsoft to make this upcoming version of Windows 10 available to the public, you can definitely get your hands on it earlier than everyone else.

The Windows maker tests new features and improvements through its Windows Insider program. While that program isn't for everyone since Preview Builds do bring problems and performance issues, the most stable ring known as the Release Preview ring only gets an update when it's near-ready for the public. Since Windows 10 May 2020 Update RTM Build has now hit the Release Preview ring, you can now simply sign up for this ring to avoid waiting for the public announcement and phased release.

Corona Effect: How COVID-19 May Impact Gaming in 2020 and Beyond

If you are already a part of the Release Preview ring, you can "seek" this update by heading over to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. If you aren't keen on being part of the Insider Program then don't worry as you can simply leave the program after installing the new version.

Note: While this guide is pretty straightforward, it is highly recommended to take a full backup of your machine before proceeding.

How you can download Windows 10 May 2020 Update right now

Microsoft released Windows 10 May 2020 Update Build 19041.207 earlier this week. The Windows maker is going with the phased rollout of the update even within this Insider ring as it said that the new version 2004 will only get "pushed automatically to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring at first." After which, it will arrive for all the Release Preview ring Insiders before eventually being released to the public.

But, you don't have to wait that long if you want to use the current lockdown / quarantine to explore the upcoming version of the operating system. You can easily enroll yourself to the Release Preview ring and download Windows 10 May 2020 Update right now without any wait.

Go to the WIP website and click on Become an Insider button to join the Insider community. Open Settings app > click on Update & Security. Click on Windows Insider Program and then on Get started. You will be prompted to Link an account. Add the Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account you used to sign up for WIP and click Continue. The next screen will ask you "What kind of content would you like to receive?" and this is where you need to choose "Just fixes, apps, and drivers" from the drop-down menu, which is essentially selecting the "Release Preview" ring. Click on Confirm to agree to the terms. Finally, click on Restart Now button to make changes.

Once back in, confirm you are indeed in the Release Preview ring through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program, which should show Release Preview.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update Finally Hits the Release Preview Ring!

Once you have enrolled yourself to the Windows Insider Program and have selected the Release Preview ring, you will able to download Windows 10 May 2020 Update through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Microsoft assures that it will continue to release cumulative updates once you have downloaded the May 2020 Update. However, if you want absolutely zero issues, we recommend waiting for at least a month or more after Microsoft itself delivers Windows 10 version 2004 to the public to be 100% confident that the new version is free of all bugs.

You can get out of the WIP through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program > Stop Insider Preview builds button. Confirm and then Restart your machine for the changes to take effect.