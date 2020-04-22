Microsoft released a batch of optional, non-security cumulative updates to various versions of the operating system last night. This would be the last batch for a while since the Windows maker is shifting its focus to security updates during the ongoing crisis and is temporarily putting optional updates on hold. Microsoft has now also released a small Windows 10 version 2004 cumulative update for the upcoming May 2020 Update, delivering just one bug fix.

Windows 10 Build 19041.208 (KB4558244) is now available for Windows Insiders in the Slow ring. Today's cumulative update carries all the fixes delivered through Build 19041.207 along with the following additional fix:

We fixed an issue that fails to send NPLogonNotify API notifications from the credential provider framework.

Windows 10 version 2004 is still affected by the following known issue

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.

For more details, head over to the official blog post. As noted previously, you can now clean install Windows 10 version 2004 if you want to get an early experience of the upcoming update.

