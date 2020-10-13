Patch Tuesday updates for October are now live. Microsoft has released these updates for all supported versions of the operating system, including the latest Windows 10 version 2004 (aka the May 2020 Update). Today's Build 19041.572 (KB4579311) brings several fixes and improvements to the operating system including:

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

This mandatory security update also brings fixes to security bugs and vulnerabilities. Key improvements include:

Microsoft Surface Book Stops Bullet in Its Path, Saving the Owner’s Life

Addresses an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in win32k.

Addresses an issue with the Group Policy service that might recursively delete critical files in alphabetic order from %systemroot%\systm32. This issue occurs when a policy has been configured to delete cached profiles. These file deletions might cause stop error “0x5A (CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILED)” boot failures.

Addresses an issue with creating null ports using the user interface.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, and Windows Kernel.

Today's Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.572 (KB4579311) is available through Windows Update, WSUS, and manually through Microsoft Update Catalog.

Microsoft has also released a cumulative update for the upcoming Windows 10 October 2020 Update, which is currently available for early adopters through the Slow and Release Preview Channels.