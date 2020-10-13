Microsoft has released this month's security updates for several supported versions of its desktop operating system, including the upcoming Windows 10 October 2020 Update. Today's Windows 10 cumulative update is available for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004), Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909), and May 2019 Update (version 1903), along with the older versions of the OS.

Today's Patch Tuesday updates bring a number of improvements and bug fixes to Windows 10. Microsoft had released a preview of these updates last month, giving it some time to test these Windows 10 cumulative updates. But Patch Tuesday Windows 10 cumulative update also adds security fixes to the mix, making these mandatory, non-optional updates.

Fresh Cumulative Update Is Available for Windows 10 Version 2004

Changelog of Windows 10 Cumulative Update Builds 18362.1139 and 18363.1139 (KB4577671) for versions 1909 and 1903

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Addresses an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in win32k.

Addresses an issue with the Group Policy service that might recursively delete critical files in alphabetic order from %systemroot%\systm32. This issue occurs when a policy has been configured to delete cached profiles. These file deletions might cause stop error “0x5A (CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILED)” boot failures.

Addresses an issue with creating null ports using the user interface.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, and Windows Storage and Filesystems.

Note that Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files, which is why they receive the same set of updates.

More details about today's update for version 2004 is available over at this link. Along with these 3 feature updates, today's Patch Tuesday updates are also live for version 1803 (KB4580330 -Build 17134.1792), version 1709 (KB4580328 - Build 16299.2166), version 1703 (KB4580370 - Build 15063.2525), version 1607 (KB4580346 - Build 14393.3986), and the original version of Windows 10 (KB4580327 - Build 10240.18725).