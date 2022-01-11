Patch Tuesday Updates Are Now Available for Supported Windows 10 Versions

Microsoft has released the first Patch Tuesday updates for the year. Today's cumulative updates are available for all the supported Windows 10 versions along with Windows 11. KB5009543 is out for Windows 10 version 20H2 (Build 19042.1466), version 21H1 (Build 19043.1466), and version 21H2 (Build 19044.1466).

Windows 10 version 2004 reached the end of servicing on December 14, 2021, so it's not receiving any more security updates. Microsoft has also delivered KB5009545 (Build 18363.2037) for supported editions of version 1909, KB5009557 (Build 17763.2452) for v1809, KB5009546 (Build 14393.4886) for v1607, and KB5009585 (Build 10240.19177) for v1507.

Microsoft Releases January 2022 Mandatory Windows 11 Cumulative Update

Today's Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates bring several security fixes and some improvements:

Addresses an issue that prevents Active Directory (AD) attributes from being written properly during a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) modify operation when you make multiple attribute changes.

Addresses a known issue that affects Japanese Input Method Editors (IME). When you use a Japanese IME to enter text, the text might appear out of order or the text cursor might move unexpectedly in apps that use the multibyte character set (MBCS). This issue affects the Microsoft Japanese IME and third-party Japanese IMEs.

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Latest Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates are available through Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Windows Update and Microsoft Update.