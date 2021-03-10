Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21332 (RS_PRERELEASE) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. While the company no longer associates Preview Builds with specific versions of the operating system, the features currently being tested through the Dev Channel are likely to end up with Windows 10 21H2 expected to be released later in the year as the first major feature update since the release of version 2004 last year. Both versions 20H2 and 21H1 have been minor updates.

Over the last two months, we’ve been trying out several variations of the news and interests experience on the Windows taskbar. We have received a lot of great feedback from Windows Insiders and as a result, have landed on what we believe to be the best experience for customers. The news and interests flyout experience will now show two columns of content, making it easy to quickly glance over your feed of weather, headlines, money, and more. By default, it will open via hover or click. Based on your feedback, we will also be introducing an option to only open via click in a coming update. As a result of these changes, we’re resetting the roll out of news and interests to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This means that Insiders who previously had news and interests enabled on their taskbars may see it go away. Don’t worry, we hope to make news and interests available to everyone in the Dev Channel soon!

It is important to reiterate that by gradually rolling out features to Insiders like this, it really helps us quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability.

Changes and Improvements