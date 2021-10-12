Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5006670 Is Out for v21H1, v20H2, and v2004

Microsoft is releasing October's Patch Tuesday updates for its latest Windows 11 and all supported versions of Windows 10. The update for Windows 11 fixes some compatibility issues along with delivering security fixes (more on that here). As for Windows 10, KB5006670 is available for Windows 10 version 21H1 (Build 19043.1288), 20H2 (Build 19042.1288), 2004 (Build 19041.1288).

Windows 10 update KB5006670 brings security fixes, including the following:

Addresses an issue that prevents some applications, such as Microsoft Office and Adobe Reader, from opening or causes them to stop responding. This occurs on devices that are subject to Microsoft Exploit Protectionfor Export Address Filtering (EAF).

This month's security patch also brings fixes for some serious security vulnerabilities, including CVE-2021-40449 (Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability), CVE-2021-40487 (Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability), and CVE-2021-26427 (Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability).

The first one is already being exploited against organizations, which means that needs to be addressed at the earliest. "We always recommend patching anything that is being actively exploited first," Kevin Breen, Director of Cyber Threat Research, Immersive Labs told Wccftech. "Priv esc vulnerabilities always score lower than remote code execution, but are more commonly used by attackers once they have that initial access, so do not let the raw CVSS score be your priority order!"

Microsoft has also updated Windows 10 servicing stack update (19041.1220, 19042.1220, and 19043.1220). SSU installs Windows updates, and these updates help the company in ensuring "that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates."

October 2021 Patch Tuesday updates are available for older versions of Windows 10, as well. The latest security updates are available for Windows 10 version 1909, Windows 10 version 1809, version 1607, and 1507. The company also reminded that Windows 10 version 1909 would no longer receive non-security releases (also known as the C releases) as only cumulative monthly security updates will be delivered for this version.