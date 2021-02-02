Microsoft has released Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2) Build 19042.789 (KB4598291) for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are on the October 2020 Update. This is the preview version of February's cumulative update that should arrive for everyone next Tuesday.

Today's Windows 10 version 20H2 Build 19042.789 brings all the fixes from Build 19042.782 that was released late in January along with the following additional fixes.

We fixed an issue with Microsoft Exchange accounts and some Surface Hub devices that occurs after updating to Windows 10, version 20H2. The message, “Something went wrong” appears, and the error code is 0x80131500.

We fixed an issue with Windows Update scans that occurs when an authenticated proxy is used as a fallback for the sync service after the previous proxy setting fails.

We fixed an issue that causes an update from Windows 10, version 1703 to Windows 10, version 20H2 to fail on a Surface Hub device. The message “Getting ready…” remains on the screen indefinitely.

Build 19042.782 had brought in quite a long list of fixes. For the complete changelog, check out these release notes for Windows 10 version 20H2 Build 19042.782 (KB4598291).

Via: Microsoft