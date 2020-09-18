Microsoft has been working on the upcoming Windows 10 20H2 for a while now. The company is today releasing the final build of this version, and has confirmed that the official name would be Windows 10 October 2020 Update.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update's final build number is 19042.508 (KB4571756), which is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. "We believe that Build 19042.508 is the final build and still plan on continuing to improve the overall experience of the October 2020 Update on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence," Brandon Leblanc of Microsoft wrote.

How to get Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2)

The update is initially being offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via the company's "seeker" experience. Which means if you want to get the update, you need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on Check for updates to download and install the new version.

Those who are signed up with the Beta Channel will get Windows 10 version 2009 automatically via Windows Update. Commercial devices in both the Beta and Release Preview Channels will also get the new version automatically.

Once you have updated to this version, you will continue to receive cumulative updates that may be released to bring further improvements to the operating system.

There is one known issue impacting Windows 10 20H2

Windows Insiders on Build 19042.508 in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who use Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will be impacted by “Element not found” error when they try to start WSL. With the help of Insiders, we have identified the root cause of the issue and have created a fix which should be included in the next 20H2 servicing release shortly. Insiders who wish to be unblocked immediately can uninstall this build (KB4571756) which is a non-security update.

The new October 2020 Update is a comparatively minor feature update that brings the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge and some changes to the Start menu. Those who are running version 2004 will receive this version like a cumulative update, similar to last year's version 1909.