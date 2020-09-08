Upcoming Windows 10 20H2 Is Getting Cumulative Update Build 19042.508 (KB4571756)

Microsoft has released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.508 (KB4571756) for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are testing the upcoming version 2009 aka the November 2020 Update (not the official version number). The upcoming version is also currently in the pre-release validation phase for commercial clients.

Since both the Windows 10 version 2004 and the upcoming version share a common core operating system, they receive same set of monthly updates similar to last year's versions 1909 and 1903.

KB4571756 (Build 19041.508) Is Out for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (v2004)

Here is the security changelog of Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.508 (KB4571756)

We fixed an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in windowmanagement.dll .

. We fixed a security vulnerability issue with user proxies and HTTP-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTP-based intranet servers cannot leverage a user proxy by default to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if the clients do not have a configured system proxy. If you must leverage a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the Windows Update policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” This change does not affect customers who secure their Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers with the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. For more information, see Improving security for devices receiving updates via WSUS.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

September 2020 Patch Tuesday updates are also live for the latest May 2020 Update along with all the previous versions of Windows 10 that are still being supported.