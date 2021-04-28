Microsoft has started preparing the upcoming Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1) for release. In a blog post earlier today, the company said that Build 19043.928, released earlier this month, will be the final build. However, the Windows maker will continue to deliver other fixes and improvements through cumulative updates.

The Windows development team has already dropped Build 19043.964 (KB5001391) for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel & Release Preview Channel who are currently running version 21H1 since it's running on the "seeker" experience and not every Insider has chosen to upgrade.

Microsoft Starts Preparing May 2021 Update for Release – Confirms the Final Build

Today's Windows 10 May 2021 Update Build 19043.964 (KB5001391) brings the following fix:

We fixed an issue causing a 0xC2 (BAD_POOL_CALLER) bugcheck when using IOCTL_SCSI_PASS_THROUGH_DIRECT.

For more details, head over to the official blog post. To update to Windows 10 version 21H1, check out this piece. Microsoft's Windows 10 May 2021 Update is another minor update following the release of Windows 10 20H2. Both versions 20H2 and 21H1 are installed like a monthly cumulative update on devices running version 2004.

The company is expected to drop a bigger Windows 10 version 21H2 update later in the year, promising to deliver major changes and improvements to the Windows community. Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel are currently testing new features, changes, and improvements that are likely to be a part of Windows 10 version 21H2.